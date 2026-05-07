0

News

Belleville Lady Tigers defeat University Prep

On Friday night, May 1, the Belleville Lady Tigers took on University Prep in their third game of the flag football season, coming away with a 34-0 victory.
The Lady Tigers’ final regular season game will be Sunday, May 17, at 2:45 p.m. at Belleville High School against undefeated Wayne Memorial.
This home game will also serve as Senior Night. The match-up will determine which team advances to the two-day Championship Playoffs at Ford Field on May 30–31.
— Jen Kelley

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

Leave a comment