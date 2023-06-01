Moose Poker Run is ‘To Hell and Back for the Kids’ on June 25

The Ypsilanti Moose 782 is hosting a Poker Run – “To Hell and Back for the Kids” – open to the public on Sunday, June 25.

Registration is 10 a.m. and cost in advance is $30 person and $45 on the day of the event. This includes a T-shirt and lunch at the Hell Saloon in Hell, MI. Start time is 11 a.m. and award time is 4 p.m.

The event will start at Moose Lodge 782, 5506 Stoney Creek Rd., Ypsilanti 48197.

Those wishing to register early are invited to come to the Moose Lodge from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, through Thursday, June 8. For more information, contact [email protected] .