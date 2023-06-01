Clean up to garden path reveals names from past in Sumpter Township

A volunteer at the Sumpter Senior Center noticed the path in the garden behind the center had grown over. When he started cleaning back the grass from the stone path, he found dozens of names engraved on the stones.

He cleaned the grass from the stones and the names of Viann and Marvin Banotai, Just Bad Foods, Barbara Rogalle Miller, John and Bea Morgan, Barb Dudek, Lee and Judy Jordan, Eddie and May Womack, Louie and Mary Herring, Adam Johnson, and more.

Senior Coordinator Maryann Watson said before she was there, she believes in the early 1990s, people donated $5 each to put their names on a stone in the path to benefit the Sumpter seniors.

She said the raised garden beds next to the paths were later put in place by Township Trustee Bill Hamm and the volunteer, who does not wish to be named, got them ready for planting again this season and the seniors put their plants in place.