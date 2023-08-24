MDOT holds session at BHS to tell community about I-94 changes

Michele Mueller of the Michigan Department of Transportation was among those taking part in a public open house at the Belleville High School cafeteria on Aug. 15 to discuss the ongoing environmental study on a proposed connected and automotive vehicle (CAV) corridor project in Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

At the forefront of the open house was information on the left (fast) westbound lane of I-94 between Belleville and Rawsonville roads that is being set up as a pilot.

Mueller said the lane is marked off with a plastic divider that will push over and pop back up if a driver hits it. Cameras are to be installed soon. That lane can be used by regular traffic when it is not blocked off by barrels and testing is taking place.

It was announced later that two lanes westbound will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week to install a safety barrier wall for the shoulder.

The goal is to have an express lane in both directions of I-94 between M-10 in downtown Detroit and Ann Arbor/Saline Road in Ann Arbor. The proposal to accommodate driverless vehicles and create the world’s most sophisticated roadway is a joint project between Cavnue and MDOT.

MDOT hopes to have it in full operation both ways in 2024 or 2025. For more information see michigan.gov/mdot and click on “Initiatives.”