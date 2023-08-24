Belleville DDA considers paid parking for city’s N. Liberty lot

At its regular meeting on Aug. 15, the Belleville Downtown Development Authority discussed putting arms on the North Liberty Street public parking lot to change it into paid parking during festivals and other big events.

DDA chairwoman Alicia McGovern said the idea was discussed at the Economic Development subcommittee meeting recently.

Acting city manager Steve Jones said other communities who have big events use their parking lots to make money. He said the city lot could be turned into a pay-to-park lot during events and it could raise general revenue for the city or the DDA.

McGovern asked how much it would cost to install two arms, one for the entrance and one for the exit. Jones said he would look into it.

Others pointed out there is an alley with access to the parking lot and that would have to be blocked off from the lot.

Being able to scan cards or pay for an ap was discussed and whether they can run the paid parking or contract it out.

McGovern said they could do this for Winter Fest, Lake Fest, and Booville events in October.

“Perhaps we could start with the larger festival events on certain days,” Jones said.

DDA member Denise Baker asked about enforcement.

DDA member Valerie Kelley-Bonner said at Chene Park in Detroit, you can put your information on a card and swipe it and it takes your money right off your card. She said it seems to be an honor system, since she’s never seen a tow truck.

Jones said he will look at options and report back to the DDA.

DDA member Jennifer Winter said if they put an arm at the exit it would cut the view for pulling out onto North Liberty Street. She said a tree already blocks off the parking area drive.

Jones said the money the parking lot raises could be put towards building a parking structure since more parking is needed downtown.

Vice-chairperson Kelly McWilliams, a member of the subcommittee that suggested the paid parking, said the city parking lot next to Johnny’s on the Lake needs maintenance. She asked if the empty lot on the corner of Third and Main, next to Milton’s Pharmacy, could be turned into another parking lot.

There was a comment that the empty lot on the east side of Third Street is believed to have a pollution problem, so a parking lot would be a good decision there.

In other business at the 55-minute meeting, the DDA:

• Voted to approve an updated Event Sponsorship form and an updated Façade Grant Application form, with an addition stating that the new maximum amount of $20,000 of grant/loan would be for eligible expenses only;

• Heard an update on the grant funding request for $110,000 for park improvements that is still pending. Jones said there was one more step for official approval. Improvements are proposed for Victory and Village parks and include a Pickleball Court;

• Heard Jones say the city is almost ready to go out for bids for the grant-funded upgrading of Victory Station and Victory Park and he is working with the engineers;

• Heard there has still not been a written resignation from DDA member Ivan Ankwatsa, who verbally informed the chairperson in July that he would no longer be coming to meetings because his business was expanding;

• Approved accounts payable expenditures of $34,984.94, including a check to the Central Business Community to make it whole. The CBC had received just a portion of the money it was promised by the DDA for this year of activities;

• Discussed Jones’ statement that the almost $6,000 paid for light pole repairs reflects the third of fourth time this year that someone has hit the light pole in front of Hayward’s. He said they have a plastic globe on that pole now, so it just bounces when it hits the cement. Mayor Kerreen Conley asked Jones to look into moving the pole so it wouldn’t be hit so often. Jones said he would look into the cost of moving the pole;

• Learned a dead tree in Victory Park has been removed and the city is working on getting another tree removed in Village Park;

• Heard Winter announce that the Margaritaville event was planned for that weekend, with a lighted boat parade on Friday night and activities all day Saturday at Egan’s Pub and throughout the downtown using the DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) district;

• Heard Mayor Pro-Tem Ken Voigt announce from the audience that on Saturday, Sept. 16, an artwork tour will take place in the city and Van Buren Township. There will be a docent from the Detroit Institute of Arts to discuss the Inside/Out paintings that have been erected around town. He said there will be a cartoon map of the sculptures, fish, and paintings for a self-guided tour. Voigt said it was a project of the Belleville Area Council for the Arts and Van Buren Township; and

• Heard Voigt also suggest that Horizon Park needs to have grass seed planted this fall to cover up the bare spots. He said when the weeds were killed, bare spots of dirt were left.

The DDA meeting was held on a Tuesday instead of a Wednesday in August in hopes of having a quorum. The 6 p.m. meeting had a quorum by 6:15 p.m. and by 6:26 p.m. had six of the eight members present. The next regular meeting of the DDA will be at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20.