McBride Robotics team falls prey to ‘tech gremlins’ at competition

McBride Middle School’s TerrorBytes, First Tech Challenge, team 14670, ended its matches at the First in Michigan State Championships at 20th place, out of 36 teams in their division.

The TerrorBytes struggled with glitches resulting from static discharges from the field that caused some operation issues with its robot, said Coach Tim Miller.

“We managed to run some good matches but fell prey to some of these tech gremlins,” Miller said. “The team got to meet and compete with some awesome teams from SE Michigan and had a great time during the two-day event.”

Coaches are David Girard and Miller.