Belleville City Council interviews four for council appointment

Four candidates for a vacant seat on the Belleville City Council were interviewed by the four sitting council members at a special meeting on Monday.

They were interviewed in alphabetical order:

• Jeremiah Beebe of Church Street;

• Tom Fielder of South Street;

• Julie Kissel of Charles Street; and

• Randy Priest of E. Huron River Drive.

Mayor Kerreen Conley pointed out that the person appointed will have a term of one year and, if interested in continuing in the position, would run for election next fall.

The seat is vacant due to the resignation of elected councilwoman Amy Henry, whose term would have expired in December 2025.

Mayor Conley said the selection of the new councilperson would be on the regular meeting agenda of Monday, Dec. 19, as an action item.