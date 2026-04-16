‘Belleville Three’ returns to Belleville area for Diamondback show

By Alvis Brigis

Belleville

In a homecoming that bridges the gap between the birth of a genre and the future of electronic music, “The Belleville Three” (Juan Atkins, Derrick May, and Kevin Saunderson) announce a one-night-only historic performance at the Diamondback Music Hall.

It is scheduled for Friday, May 22, at Diamondback at 49345 S. I-94 Service Dr., Van Buren Township. VIP entry is at 6:30 p.m., with press and fan question-and-answer session and meet-and-greet at 7 p.m. General admission doors open at 8 p.m.

This event, titled “The Origins,” marks a symbolic return to the soil where three teenage friends from Belleville High School transformed the pulse of the Motor City into a global phenomenon.

Known respectively as the Originator, the Innovator, and the Elevator, Atkins, May, and Saunderson are credited with inventing Detroit Techno, a sound that synthesized the mechanical soul of post-industrial Detroit with futuristic electronic textures.

While the trio has graced the stages of the world’s most prestigious festivals, this once-in-a-lifetime throwback DJ set performance at the Diamondback represents a rare, intimate look at their historical contributions to music and collective chemistry.

The event is grounded in a commitment to the local community, with 10% of all gross ticket revenue donated directly to the Belleville Robotics Club to support the next generation of technical innovators.

“Coming back to Belleville means everything to us,” said Kevin Saunderson, aka The Elevator, of The Belleville Three, “This is where I learned discipline through sports and developed the mindset that carried me around the world. Being able to return home and share that journey with the community that shaped me is truly special.”

“One of the coolest things that’s ever happened in Belleville is the invention of techno music by The Belleville Three,” said city of Belleville Mayor Ken Voigt, “Having them return for a concert here is an outstanding opportunity to celebrate one of the many things that makes our community special.”

“Belleville High School and Van Buren Public Schools are thrilled to be a part of bringing The Belleville Three home for a concert,” said Pete Kudlak, superintendent of Van Buren Public Schools. “This event bridges the legacy of the architects of techno with the next generation of Belleville’s technological innovators.”

The Original Trio will perform individual and group DJ sets. Opening acts will include Milan (the talented daughter of Juan Atkins), followed by the Saunderson Brothers.

A limited number of VIP tickets offers fans a question and answer session and a meet and greet.

Tickets are available across multiple tiers from $60 to $150. Tickets can be purchased via the Diamondback Music Hall website at www.diamondbackmusichall.com. Other information on Diamondback is available at [email protected] .