Large crowd attends meeting to introduce data center in VBT

A large crowd attended the data center meeting in the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees meeting room on Dec. 11 to find out the details of the proposed development called “Project Cannoli.” The 280 acres east of Haggerty, north of the I-94 N. Service Drive, west of Hannan Road and north to I-275 is planned to house a data center. The site plan has been reviewed by the township staff and sent back to Panattoni, the developers, for revisions. It is expected to be revised and before the planning commission on Jan. 14 or Jan. 28. The zoning allows data center by right.

The plan of the project was on display for the public to review and representatives from the developer, the township, and DTE were present to answer questions.