Keion Jackson of Sumpter speaks during convention in Anaheim

Keion Jackson of Sumpter Township spoke during the American Farm Bureau convention in Anaheim, CA, Jan. 9-14. Jackson is Young Farmer and Rule Development Chairman of the Wayne County Farm Bureau.

He spoke about trying to get youth excited about farming and living off the land. He shared the stage with speakers from California, West Virginia, Tennessee, Massachusetts, and Indiana.

Jackson owns KAAJ Farms which raises sheep and goats and raises grain at Judd and Sumpter roads. And, through his goat-grazing operation, Jackson also delivers practical, sustainable land-management solutions for public green spaces, including having his goats eat invasive plants at Belle Isle.

He was accompanied on the trip to California by his mother Erica Jackson of Sumpter Township. The late Frank Rochowiak of the Wayne County Farm Bureau was his mentor.