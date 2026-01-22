Willow Run Airport opens new $63.4M taxiway

The Wayne County Airport Authority has completed a new $63.4 million taxiway at Willow Run Airport (YIP), marking a major infrastructure milestone for the airfield.

According to a news release issued Jan. 7 and then revised, the project received $54.6 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

The program supports airport safety, operational efficiency and capacity enhancements. The federal grants covered more than 90% of eligible items under the program.

The remaining $8.7 million of the project funding was secured through State of Michigan grants.

“The Wayne County Airport Authority is grateful for the FAA’s ongoing support and investment in our infrastructure,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “This funding for the new parallel taxiway at Willow Run Airport is critical to enhancing safety and efficiency.”

Stretching more than 7,500 feet, the newly constructed taxiway runs parallel to the main runway. The construction was completed in three phases, beginning in spring 2023 and wrapping up in October 2025.

The construction of the parallel taxiway is part of a larger overarching initiative to improve the design and operational efficiency at Willow Run. The Airport Authority also utilized a portion of the AIP funding for the relocation of FAA equipment, a project that spanned eight months and concluded in January 2025.

“With this work complete, Willow Run is even better positioned to support our cargo partners and future development,” said Willow Run Airport Director Michael Fawaz. “We thank our state and federal officials for their ongoing commitment to improving Willow Run.”

Willow Run Airport manages more than 200 million pounds of cargo each year, establishing itself as one of the country’s leading airports dedicated to air freight transport, the news release said.