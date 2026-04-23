Guiding Harbor sets Tea & Tour on May 2 at River of Life Church

Guiding Harbor Foster Care Agency invites the community to join it for an afternoon of tea, connection, and impact at the Guiding Harbor Tea & Tour on Saturday, May 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at River of Life Assembly of God, 16650 Sumpter Rd., Van Buren Township.

This public event benefits the Girlstown Residential Program, which provides safety, stability, and support for girls ages 12-18 impacted by foster care.

Guests can enjoy a welcoming tea service with light refreshments provided by local businesses — including the Crafted Beanery and Cafe of Belleville — along with time to connect with fellow community members, a brief program highlighting Girlstown’s impact, and a guided tour of the Girlstown Residential Program.

The Tea & Tour carries on a community tradition, that once was an In Gathering, later an Open House or Family Picnic, and now revived as an afternoon of tea and community.

Guiding Harbor is a nonprofit foster care agency that has served the Belleville area since 1958, offering foster care, adoption, supervised independent living, and residential services for youth. Its mission is to provide the guidance, stability, and resources foster children need to heal and thrive.

Tickets are available at www.guidingharbor.org. For sponsorship inquiries, contact Davon Mann at [email protected] or (734) 263.1864.