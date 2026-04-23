Sunshine Wallace found not-guilty of domestic violence in VB Township

Sunshine Wallace, 48, of Van Buren Township was charged with domestic violence on Nov. 12, 2025 in Van Buren Township.

On April 14, 2026, after a live bench trial in 34th District Court, she was found not guilty of the charge.

Wallace had been video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 13 and scheduled for a remote pretrial on Dec. 10. That was adjourned for discovery until Jan. 2. Personal bond was $5,000. A trial was scheduled for March 3 and then adjourned to April 14 at the request of the prosecution.

The live bench trial was held on April 14 and the charge was dismissed by order of the court. Judge Patton proclaimed her not guilty. Bond was canceled and the case closed.