Fire Chief John Thiede sworn into office at city council meeting

Belleville Fire Chief John Thiede was sworn into office at Monday’s meeting of the Belleville City Council by 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley.

The city’s new part-time fire chief will have a salary of $25,000, said public safety director Kris Faull. She said that is higher than what was to paid former Chief Brian Loranger.

Chief Thiede, who recently retired from the City of Romulus Fire Department, brought another retired Romulus Fire Chief George Simko to pin Thiede’s new badge on his new uniform.

Chief Thiede also pointed out there were members of the Romulus Fire Department and a Romulus city council member present in the audience to witness his swearing-in.

Public safety director Faull then stood at the podium to promote probationary fire fighter Isabella Teachout to full fire fighter and then presented her with a letter of commendation.

Director Faull said on Feb. 25 at 5:45 p.m. a man fell from a chair at Egan’s Pub. She said fire fighter Teachout drove up in a fire truck and immediately tended to the man’s needs. Her actions received attention from those in the pub and several patrons commented on her quick work.

Faull said Huron Valley Ambulance workers stood back to give her space to continue her work.

In other business at Monday’s meeting, the council:

• Passed the consent agenda, which included an item labeled Music Lakeside. Later it was explained that Music Lakeside will run every Thursday for 10 weeks, from Father’s Day weekend on June 18 to Taste of Belleville on Aug. 20;

• Left the meeting room to go into a 44-minute closed-door session in another room to discuss a confidential written legal opinion regarding determination of compensation, under terms of the Open Meetings Act;

• Came back into regular session and passed a motion to offer $115,000 to $130,000 salary for the city manager posting;

• Approved the city’s 2026 Master Plan as recently recommended and approved by the planning commission;

• Approved a resolution authorizing the creation of a Retiree Health Insurance Segment with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan;

• Discussed setting up a War Memorial Committee, as requested by VFW commander John Blackstone. This would be made up of members of the VFW, PLAV, Downtown Development Authority, and city council. Mayor Ken Voigt volunteered to serve on the committee that would find ways to earn money to keep the War Memorial intact. Mayor Voigt said the flagpole has heaved a foot at least and could be a hazard. There also are problems with the foundation, Blackstone said. Interim city manager Steve Jones said, “We’ll get together”;

• Approved a local governing body resolution in support of the Tiger Robotics Booster Organization getting a state charitable gaming license. Group president Mark Laginess, of Belleville, said the group formed in 2018 as a for-profit group and has been non-profit since 2022. A member got tickets to raffle off at a June 27 event. If they get the state license they will raffle off tickets that allow travel on Delta Airlines anywhere in the U.S.;

• Gave local government approval to Atwater Street Tacos, Belleville, at 404 Main St., to seek BORA DORA certification from the Liquor Control Commission. The council was told the liquor license transfer from Bayou Grill is in progress;

• Although no one was present from Michigan Against Atomic Waste, which was seeking local governmental approval for a state charitable gaming license, Mayor Voigt vouched for the group which he said was fighting the landfill expansion. The council granted local approval;

• Discussed the possible dates for a public open house to show off the new city hall at 330 Charles St., which is now in operation. Mayor Voigt said he wants the residents to see everything the taxpayers paid for without additional taxes. The council agreed to have Jones look into the options and get back to them with a proposed date;

• Heard Jones report that the city is officially doing business at the new city hall location. He thanked the Kissels for their help with the move and artwork on the walls. He said North Liberty St. work is progressing and workers poured concrete earlier that day from Belleville Road to Fifth Street. The final milling and paving and street restoration is expected to be in May;

• Heard mayor pro-tem Kelly Bates say that DTE has changed contractors for its fiber optic work in Victoria Commons and the new contractor has to redo everything that was previously done. DPW director Nathaniel Johnson said he couldn’t believe DTE had let the lines be laid without being in shielding; and

• Heard mayor Voigt ask Atwater Tacos if they were going to put a taco in the gator’s mouth on the roof of their new restaurant. He said the move to the new city hall is a landmark day for the city. He said they are inching closer to having a bridge and the Mayor’s Ball to benefit Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue has been sold out. There are no more tickets, but donations to FMAR are being accepted.