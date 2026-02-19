Gov. Whitmer signs legislative ban on classroom cell phones

On Feb. 10, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bipartisan bills intended to improve focus during class time by minimizing digital distractions.

Senate Bill 495 and House Bill 4141 call for Michigan school districts to create action plans that keep devices away during class, with exceptions for emergencies and academic use.

Gov. Whitmer originally called for this change during her 2025 State of the State address.

“I’m proud to sign these bipartisan bills that will help prioritize academic success and support youth mental health,” said Gov. Whitmer in a news release.

“We know that when students put their phones down, their grades go up. These bills will help keep kids focused in the classroom and break their growing dependency on screens and social media. We could all benefit from looking up at the world instead of down at our phones.”

State Senator Dayna Polehanki, D-Livonia, said in the news release: “With nearly 20 years of experience as a public school teacher, I know firsthand how much student cell phone use impedes the ability to focus and learn in the classroom.

“And we all know that our educators are tasked with plenty enough already, so the last thing they need is the distraction of a cell phone going off while they’re trying to teach.

“That’s why I’m proud to have championed this bipartisan, bicameral legislation that ensures phones are kept out of the hands of kids during the most critical time of the school day – when they’re in the classroom. I’m grateful to everyone who played a role in getting this important policy across the finish line,” she concluded.

State Rep. Mark Tisdel, R-Rochester Hills, said, “We’re in the middle of a mental health crisis that is hurting kids. Getting cellphones out of the classroom will help protect young, developing brains, and I’m glad we were able to work together to get this done.

“Next, I’m working on legislation to give parents more control over how their children use social media. Social media is addictive by design; we’ve got to break the spell so kids can be free to be kids again,” Rep. Tisdel said.

More than half of the states across the U.S. and several schools in Michigan have already implemented policies that address phones in the classroom. These schools have seen positive results, including a rise in test scores, fewer instances of cyberbullying, more use of school libraries, and improved social skills amont students, the news release states.

These bill will help Michigan students succeed by removing one of the most disruptive distractions in the classroom and by helping kids prioritize their academic success and mental well-being.

District will have control over their phone policies, allowing local leaders to consult with teachers, parents, and community members on what works best for their schools.

This allows for flexibility in deciding how students can access their devicees in case of emergency and on productive ways phones can be used as academic tools, the news release concludes.