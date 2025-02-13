Editorial: Post Office should do well as new city hall, police station

We taxpayers paid to build the Belleville Post Office on Charles Street in 1970 and it was built solid, with lots of room.

This should be a great building for Belleville’s new city hall and police station.

It is located in the middle of things, next to the 90-space parking lot shared by the library and the city. It has its own parking lot, as well, and there’s an alley behind the building.

The mayor said it’s to be determined if any of the equipment on the tower at the present city hall has to be moved to the new site. The tornado siren already is being moved to the DPW yard.

The roof at the present city hall was leaking so badly that the workers couldn’t be inside if the city didn’t promise the state to put on a new roof. So, it did.

For years, council members have talked about selling what they believe is a prime commercial site for some lucky business to be at Five Points. They also talked about building a new city hall/police station on Savage Road on the other side of the railroad tracks next to the DPW yard. That no longer is being considered.

Rather than finding an intermediate site to occupy until a new city hall is built, council members have decided to move from one old building to another old building. We hope for the best. As the mayor said: “It’s an historic moment.”