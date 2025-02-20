Belleville District Library Committee Assignments for 2025

At the Feb. 11 meeting of the Belleville Area District Library Board, president Sharon Peters announced the following committee assignments for 2025:

• Building Committee: Joy Cichewicz, chair; Linda Priest; Dan Fleming;

• Bylaws Committee: Linda Priest, chair; Maria Jackson-Smith;

• Finance Committee: Tanya Stoudemire, chair; Joy Cichewicz;

• Outreach Committee: Maria Jackson-Smith, chair; Linda Priest (this is the former Marketing Committee);

• Personnel Committee: Linda Priest, chair; Tanya Stoudemire;

• Policy Committee: Daniel Fleming, chair; Alma Hughes-Grubbs; and

• Art Committee: Michele Montour (non-board member), chair; board member representatives: Maria Jackson-Smith, Alma Hughes-Grubbs.

Board president Sharon Claytor Peters will serve as ex-officio member of all committees.