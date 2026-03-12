Editorial: Plans for Haggerty School renovation starting to move

Plans for the renovation of Haggerty School into a bus garage and warehouse are starting to move forward since the voters approved the school bond proposal last fall.

There are about a dozen EV buses that the school got with grants, so those will be plugged in there, next to the rest of the bus fleet and repair facilities. The warehouse on Sumpter Road will be moved to the site, as well.

It’s yet to be announced whether the former elementary school will be razed, but we suspect it will be knocked down in favor of a brand new building with current technology.

Currently, the corner of Savage and Haggerty roads near the school is very dangerous and we publish reports of the accidents there each week in our dispatch logs.

And, that is the area where the electricity regularly goes out on bright, sunshiny days. Those large trucks who will be avoiding the single-lane round about in Belleville will sure to be using Haggerty to head south from the freeway.

We always thought the bus garage so close to the schools in Belleville was in a perfect position. Not so, we guess.

The extremely heavy EV buses won’t be good for rural roads to the district’s south, and they will damage the paved roadways they travel in the rest of the area. We are not looking forward to this change.