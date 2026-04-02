Editorial: What a great time of year — Sunshine, flowers, Easter

The bright-yellow daffodils are in bloom along the side of the Smith house next door to where we park at the newspaper office in Belleville. Richard Smith’s late mother planted those daffodils and every year they herald the coming warm weather.

We may have some storms and tornadoes and other wild spring events coming, but slowly and surely the warm weather is creeping in and with it the blooming trees and colorful ground flowers.

This weekend brings the marking of the death of Jesus on Good Friday and then his lying in the tomb on Saturday and on Sunday the miracle of the resurrection. Easter is Christianity’s big day.

Other religions celebrate in freedom in our country, too, but 250 years ago, America began as a Christian nation.

There are many problems these days, with wars and violence and elected officials ignoring their jobs, but still this is the greatest country in the world. The public is watching – some of the people, anyway – and we won’t let this country fail.

And, the seasons don’t stop rolling on because of our problems. The sun fills our hearts with promise and the rain nourishes our good, green earth.

This is a good weekend to be alive as we look forward to better weather – and a more peaceful world.