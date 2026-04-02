VBT DDA approves $72,407.50 more for new pathway along Tyler Rd.

At its March 24 meeting, the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority approved spending $72,407.50 more for the Tyler Road Non-Motorized Pathway Design from Quirk Road to east of Morton Taylor Road.

DDA executive director Merrie Coburn explained the situation.

On Sept. 24, 2024, Wade Trim was approved for $162,082.90 worth of final design for the pathway. The initial alignment of the pathway was designed to be entirely within the Wayne County right-of-way.

After review by the Wayne County Engineering Department, revisions were requested in several areas due to impacts with the McClaughry Drain, including near Charter Club. These revisions have resulted in the need for additional services, Coburn said.

About 550’ of the route is open drain and the county asked the township to move the trail over, away from the drain, following specific criteria from the county. The path will have to cross the drain in one location. A lot of extra work is involved, including 18 mostly-private easements now needed, she said.

She noted the Charter Club sidewalk is sinking in that area and the township work will fix it for them. The president of the homeowners association is taking the information to his board, she said.

In other business at the March 24 meeting, the DDA:

• Witnessed the swearing in of new DDA member Christine McCarley by township clerk Leon Wright;

• Unanimously reelected all the officers for the 2026 year: chairman Craig Atchinson, vice-chairman Mark Laginess, and secretary Chris Brown;

• Heard a lengthy report by Chris Girdwood on the work of the Detroit Region Aerotropolis and then unanimously approved $25,000 to pay Van Buren Township’s Aerotopolis dues for 2026. He said Aerotropolis focuses on attracting only three industries and only for sites of 25 acres or more, north of I-94. Van Buren Township supervisor Kevin McNamara said the township doesn’t pay money for an economic development director, since Girdwood does that work for them and the township is very particular about what it will accept. Girdwood said thousands of trees have been knocked down in the median of I-94 as they work to make Ecorse an exit to the freeway, which should open up that end of the township for Van Buren;

• Heard supervisor McNamara explain the Aerotropolis Enterprise Zone that the township will use to raise funds for improved infrastructure for new development as current businesses grow in value north of I-94 over the next 15 years;

• Approved the quote from Pacesetter Painting to repaint the gazebo, the pergola, and the eight trash cans in Harris Park in the amount of $2,100;

• Approved $3,000 to advertise the VBT DDA with the Belleville Area Council for the Arts at Music Lakeside and $560 to advertise with the Belleville Central Business Community 2026 events. The CBC allocation includes $60 for a full-page picture in the coloring book;

• Approved the Revize proposal for a website design refresh in the amount of $9,174, including the AI Chat Bot Tier 2 at $3,400 annually and the annual software subscription of $2,800;

• Heard executive director Coburn say the bat-breeding season runs from April 1 through Aug. 31, and any tree cutting, canopy removal, and vegetation clearing is prohibited. But paperwork and other details can be accomplished on the Belleville Road widening while they can’t disturb the site. “We’ll work while they’re breeding,” she said;

• Was advised Coburn is working on a banner design to mark the country’s 250th anniversary to replace the business banners damaged by the weather that the businesses don’t want to replace;

• Learned a new business in the district is Kayrouze Jewelry at 11792 Belleville Rd. in the Van Buren Plaza. A new coffee shop also is opened in the plaza. Also, the newly rebuilt McDonald’s opened earlier that day. Chick-fil-A plans to break ground sometime in April;

• Heard Chamber of Commerce president Dinara Strikis announce several chamber events including a Belleville Area Business Bash at 6 p.m., April 11 at the Diamondback, Tractor Supply ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. April 18, Small Business Education Session at 8:30 a.m. April 29 at the Van Buren Community Center, and Morning Networking at Next Level Cart at 8 a.m., May 9.

DDA chairman Atchinson was absent from the meeting, which was led by vice-chairman Laginess.