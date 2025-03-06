Editorial: New city hall building purchase not speeding ahead

The former U.S. Post Office at 330 Charles St. in the city of Belleville has been purchased by the city as the site of its new city hall. The building is found to be structurally sound and the title is clear, so the city manager recommended that the city complete the due-diligence period early and complete the purchase of the property. Due-diligence had been set at 60 days on Feb. 6.

City manager Smith said there can be a tentative closing date of March 18 for the executing of the documents and a complete walkthrough with both the seller and the city’s Realtor to discuss which office furniture will stay and what will be removed. The city will take possession at the time of closing.

Then, Smith said, they will post bid packets on BidNet immediately so that the city can begin the process of selecting contractors and beginning to schedule work.

But, without comment, that recommendation to speed up the process was removed from the agenda. It doesn’t mean action won’t come back to the council in the near future, but just not so fast.

For example, we need to hear what’s going to happen to the tower at the present city site. It can’t stay there, so maybe it will be moved or torn down so whoever buys the property can build. No one can build in the tower fall-down area.