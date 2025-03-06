McBride Middle School sets play ‘Freaky Tiki’ for March 13-15

McBride Middle School will present this year’s play, “Freaky Tiki,” on Thursday, March 13, and Friday, March 14, at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, March 15, at 12 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. respectively, and the PTO will be offering concessions. Tickets are $6 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Children 3 and under are free. Cash or Venmo at the door.

Directors of the family friendly comedy are Tracy Delfuoco and Amy Chrisner.

The story: Wobbly Palms Resort prides itself on being the finest two-and-a-half-star resort in Hawaii. Unfortunately, the place is losing money and will be forced to close for good if the staff can’t impress the mystery guest who’s evaluating the resort for possible purchase. All they have to do is make sure nothing goes wrong during the unknown guest’s stay.

That might be easier said than done when a guest leaves a tiki with the front desk clerk for safekeeping, and everything starts to go wrong. Could the tiki be cursed? First, the resort’s hot-tempered French chef discovers that the lobster that was supposed to be that evening’s dinner special has escaped. Then, an obsessive young man determined to pull off the world’s most elaborate marriage proposal loses the ring in a pond full of hungry piranhas. Next, a temperamental opera singer preparing for her comeback concert loses her voice and has to resort to charades and a clown horn to communicate.

Culminating in a crazy chase scene between the butterfly-net-wielding chef and an unusually large lobster, this comedy proves that sometimes bad luck is simply good luck in disguise.