Editorial: New Belleville City Council has its job cut out for it

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, no one was running against the five candidates for city council, so they were certain to win.

Two of the present council members – Mayor Kerreen Conley and Councilman Tom Fielder – have long-term information on city business since they have been around for a very long time. Since they did not run for reelection, that knowledge will be lost.

Mayor Pro-Tem Ken Voigt, who is to be elected the new mayor, is the only one on the new council who remembers why things were done the way they were done way back in history. He served as a police officer in the city and retired from that post. He has been on many boards and commissions for the city and he has a good memory.

The council will have to rely on his good memory to guide them forward, since they have lots of work to do.

The city needs to name a new police chief and it is unclear whether the lame-duck council or the new council will be asked to vote on the city manager’s recommendation on the chief. A list of applicants for police chief has been waiting for action since about June.

Then, there’s the approved vote on a millage for upgraded streets that needs to be moved forward. And, the city hall roof needs to be replaced. And, there’s all those vacant buildings downtown. The two new members and three current ones, have lots of work to do.