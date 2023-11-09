BHS Varsity Football team plays Northville for regional title in home game Nov. 11

The Belleville High School Varsity Boys’ football team beat Saline High School, 65-14, on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the BHS field to win the MHSAA District 1 title, the third year in a row.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, BHS will play the Northville Mustangs at the Belleville High School field for the regional title.

BHS has won 36 straight varsity football games without a loss.