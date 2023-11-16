Metroparks annual surplus auction runs online until Sat., Nov. 18

The Metroparks annual surplus auction started on Nov. 9 and will close on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The online-only auction is offering more than 80 club car golf carts, Toro/John Deere mowers, SUVs/trucks, equipment, trailers, and more.

Bidding online started Nov. 9 and begins closing at 4 p.m. with a soft close on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Items are available to see from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Kensington Metropark Service Area, 2240 West Buno Rd., Milford, MI 48380, next to the park office.

Checkout is Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. a 10% buyer premium applies to the purchase.

Chuck Cryderman and Associates are the auctioneers.

For more information, see metroparks.com and click on EVENTS or crydermanauctions.hibid.com .