Editorial: Music, prayers bring Christmas season to life

The Belleville Community Chorus held its recent Christmas concert at First United Methodist Church before a loving crowd.

The chorus also sang a mini-concert at the Belleville Rotary Club meeting last week, with many of the old Christmas carols presented and the audience joining in on “Silent Night.”

The chorus brought music to other events throughout the community as well and we thank them for bringing the spirit of the season to us.

Sumpter Township resident Mary Ban asked the township board to remember that “Jesus is the reason for the season,” as she does every year. That comment prompted Township Treasurer Bart Patterson to ask the board to put prayer into its meetings, like at the beginning or the end or both or somewhere else.

He emphasized that Jesus is the reason for the season and he’s been wanting prayer added to the meetings since he joined the board. He pointed out the U.S. Congress and Senate open and close their meetings with prayer.

These comments were at the end of the meeting and Supervisor Tim Bowman invited Patterson to close the meeting with a prayer – and he did.

Music and prayers bring the Christian holiday into proper focus, as we remember the reason for this season. Thank you to those who help us remember.