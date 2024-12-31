Editorial: Look forward to what 2025 might bring to 48111

Now we are into 2025 and can look forward to what the new year may bring to the tri-communities of Belleville, Van Buren and Sumpter.

In Belleville, officials are planning a new clock for Fourth Street Square since the old one doesn’t work anymore and would cost too much to repair. The Bayou Grill in the Fourth Street Square is for sale and so there may be a new place to eat in Belleville, as well.

Also, the mayor wants the DDA to rebuild the deck on the lake at Horizon Park since it is dangerous and for someone to fix the intersection at the Belleville/Denton Road bridges on Main Street. Lots of street work coming, as well.

In Van Buren Township, the work on the tearing down and building up of the Denton Road Bridge has begun and will continue throughout the year, but plans call for it to be finished in 2026. The water beneath the bridge is cordoned off, so Belleville Lake may be divided for boaters this year.

Van Buren is also working on plans for new infrastructure in the northwest corner of the township to provide what new development will need. Also, VBT is planning new housing developments in the Morton Taylor/Tyler area, along with the paving of Morton Taylor from Tyler north to the end of Walden Woods.

Sumpter has revamped its Parks & Rec committee in order to get some activities again in the township. Happy New Year.