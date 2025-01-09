Mission Statement of the Belleville-Area Independent

(Published on the front page of the first edition of the Belleville-Area Independent on Jan. 5, 1995)

The mission of the Belleville-Area Independent is to be among the highest-regarded community newspapers in the State of Michigan.

Our guiding principles are accuracy and fairness, credibility and integrity.

We will serve the communities of Belleville, Sumpter, and Van Buren with a free, weekly publication supported by reasonably priced advertising – display and classified.

This community newspaper will report on local governmental and school issues, paying close attention to issues that affect the pocket books and the quality of life of the residents.

The newspaper will make every effort to discover and provide facts so the citizens are informed and then able to take appropriate action.

This paper will report the funny, sad, and outrageous stories of the communities with sensitivity and accuracy.

The Independent will report births, deaths, weddings, social events, and church news – the broad range of activities within a community.

Community organizations can count on us to support their endeavors.

A letter column, open to all viewpoints, will provide a forum for lively debate on current topics and the readers may participate without fear of reprisal from the paper.

The editorial policy of the paper is to highlight important issues in the community. When necessary, we’ll hold elected officials responsible for their actions by applauding successes and pointing out mistakes. On occasion, we may suggest alternate solutions.

Editorial comment will be clearly marked.

Our motto: “To build a better world, start in your own community.”

— Adopted by a unanimous vote of the Belleville-Area Independent Board of Members, Dec. 31, 1994.