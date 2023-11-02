Editorial: Heading into our holiday season

As our friends head south as Snow Birds, the rest of us hunker down for the season of cold and snow and great holidays. Halloween is over and our time change is looming. It’s time to get out the heavier coats and prepare for the City Election, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Many people are hungry and now that the Forgotten Harvest food giveaway in Van Buren Township has ended, families are depending on the community food closet at the Methodist Church and other local food banks. Public support is vital.

The Goodfellows’ volunteers in Sumpter Township and in City of Belleville/Van Buren Township – two separate groups – are getting ready to make sure no child is without a Christmas, also depending on public support.

The Belleville/Van Buren Township Goodfellows were put out of their regular location after Van Buren sold its old fire hall on Ecorse Road. For this year, the Goodfellows will be located at Haggerty School and work around the senior citizens’ pickle ball use of the gymnasium. Next year, when the seniors have been moved back to the new Community Center, the Goodfellows may be able to use a location at Fire Station #1.

The lighted parade, fireworks, and other events of Winter Fest bring lots of fun, but after Christmas, the cold, dark days of winter close in. Then we turn our eyes to spring and green and flowering plants. The seasons spin and there is constant change. The cold part begins now.