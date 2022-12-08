Editorial: City seeks help for road fix at Hillside

Belleville City Manager/Police Chief Dave Robinson told the city council on Monday that he is actively seeking donations from those with loved ones in Hillside Cemetery to fix the roads there.

He said it has been estimated that it will cost $300,000 to mill and repave the roads in the cemetery and this is badly needed.

Robinson said he already has one sizeable donation from someone who wishes to remain anonymous, but he needs other donations, as well.

He emphasized that no donation is too small and if someone wants to honor a loved one at Hillside he or she could make a donation.

“It’s very vital we keep that cemetery solemn and clean,” Robinson said, adding he’d like to get enough donations to be able to start the project in the spring.

He said they have been working with the trees there and helping in small ways, but this would be a big improvement.

Robinson said anyone can contact him at the police department for more information or to drop off a donation. Chief Robinson, who also is city manager, said he keeps his office at the police department because he wants to be somewhere where he knows what is going on.

Many of us have loved ones in the cemetery and we can consider a gift in their honor to keep their resting place in good condition. Some communities are not paying attention to their cemeteries. Belleville is.