Editorial: Can’t get election results to you on paper this week

Hopefully, the results of the Nov. 5 General Election will be available soon after the polls close. We will not be able to report that to you in print, because our Tuesday noon deadline for our paper is before the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Our paper will be off the presses and on its way to Belleville by truck from the Davisburg print plant before election results are available.

We will post local election results as they become available on our website, www.bellevilleareaindependent.com .

The full results available will be printed in our paper newspaper on Nov. 14.

The national and state elections will be left to the national and state media. We will, of course, release the results for the local State Representative, U.S. Congresswoman, and U.S. Senate.

After Nov. 5, it will be safe to watch TV again because all those expensive, back-to-back ads won’t be there. After most of us had voted early, those ads kept beating on our minds, without respite.

This was an important election and hopefully it will end peacefully and everyone will relax and deal with the results peacefully.

This is a wonderful country in which we live, with many faults, to be sure. But it has the best government that could be devised with checks and balances. And, we have people willing to work to keep it going. This is just a step in the process.