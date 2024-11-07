Court Watching: Shooting at Waverly Apts. Leads to arrest with nine counts

Torrance Deshawn Limmitt, 26, of Van Buren Township was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to inflict bodily harm less than murder/strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), carrying dangerous weapons with unlawful intent, four counts of felony firearm, and malicious destruction of personal property ($200-$1,000) on Oct. 18 in Van Buren Township.

He was arraigned out-county on Oct. 20 and bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety. On Oct. 30 his probable cause conference was held via zoom from the Wayne County Jail and 34th District Court Judge Lisa Martin set his in-person preliminary exam for Nov. 6. A request to modify bond was denied.

When released he must have no contact with the victim, is not to purchase or possess any firearms or dangerous weapons and is not to return to 49211 S. I-94 Service Dr.

Van Buren Township Deputy Chief Joshua Monte said on Oct. 18, at about 8:53 a.m., Van Buren police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Waverly Apartments. The shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute, outside, between Torrance Limmitt and a neighbor.

Deputy Chief Monte said the dispute initially centered around loud noise coming from the victim’s apartment. Following the argument, Torrance Limmitt returned to his apartment, retrieved a handgun, and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim was not injured, but bullets struck his parked vehicle. Responding officers located and arrested Limmitt and his weapon was subsequently recovered.

Limmitt was a cornerback on the 2016 Romulus High School football team.

Eugene Shamar Dixon

Eugene Shamar Dixon, 33, of Romulus, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct-first degree (victim under 13), three counts of CSC-second degree and two counts of CSC-third degree on April 1, 2020 in Van Buren Township. Bond was $10,000/10% which was posted on Sept. 19, 2024. Probable cause conference was held Aug. 28, 2024 and the preliminary exam set for Oct. 2, 2024.

The only witness at the exam was the complaining victim, who was 13 years and under at the times of the alleged offenses. The witness stand was not shown during the minor’s testimony, where she described sexual assaults in detail.

At the end of the testimony, the prosecutor added four more counts of CSC-1st degree and one more of CSC-2nd degree. She also converted two of the CSC-2nd counts to CSC-1st degree.

The defense attorney said he cannot impeach the only witness so he did not object.

Judge Oakley bound the defendant over to Wayne County Circuit Court on all 12 counts. The arraignment on the information is set for Oct. 16 and then reset by the court to Oct. 21, then to Oct. 25 and then to Oct. 30. A final conference was set for Dec. 18 and a jury trial for Feb. 10, 2025.

The prosecutor asked Judge Oakley to set a higher bond because of the severity of the charges, but Judge Oakley said the defendant was facing three charges of life imprisonment and came to court, so he is leaving the bond as it is.

Judge Oakley said the bond already stipulates that the defendant is to have no contact with the victim or family members.

Devin Michael Beach

Devin Michael Beach, 27, of Sumpter Township was scheduled for three preliminary examinations on Aug. 14 for charges from Sumpter and Van Buren Township. Notice of the exams was sent to the Wayne County Jail saying he must be present. Defense attorney Tyrone Bickerdt of Neighborhood Defender Service failed to appear, so the three exams were rescheduled for Oct. 30.

Case 23-0732 contains charges of possession of methamphetamine, open container, and carrying a concealed weapon on Jan. 2, 2023 in Sumpter Township. Case 24-0436 contains possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended on May 6, 2023 in Sumpter Township.

Case 24-0125 contains possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, and weapons on Feb. 21, 2024 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond is $5,000.

On Oct. 30 he waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information.

Other charges are in circuit court as well and a breaking and entering and larceny in a building on Dec. 16, 2023 is heading for a March 3 jury trial.

Bobby Lee McKiddy, Jr.

Bobby Lee McKiddy, Jr., of Westland was video-arraigned in custody on Nov. 1, 2024 on charges of assault with intent to inflict great bodily harm less than murder/strangulation and domestic violence on Oct. 30 in Van Buren Township. Judge Martin set his probable cause conference for Nov. 13 and personal bond at $5,000. He is to wear a GPS tether and not to return to the address of the incident.

Kourtney Lajuan Fickling

Kourtney Lajuan Fickling of Van Buren Township was video-arraigned while in custody on Nov. 1, 2024 on a charge of domestic violence on Oct. 30 in Van Buren Township. Her pretrial was set for Nov. 13 and personal bond set for $5,000. She is to have no contact with the victim except for contact involving child care / custody.

Stephanie Lynn-Boji Lukas

Stephanie Lynn-Boji Lukas of Troy and previously of Van Buren Township was set for a remote pretrial on Dec. 6, 2023 but a social worker from Henry Ford Hospital called in on Dec. 5 to inform the court that the defendant could not attend court. The court advised the social worker to submit valid documentation.

She was rescheduled for Dec. 20, 2023 in person before Judge Oakley and then Jan. 3, 2024 by zoom so she could obtain counsel. On Jan. 3, 2024 her remote pretrial was set for Jan. 17 for her new attorney. On Jan. 17, her new attorney, Scott Ruark, who said he was retained the previous week, said he did not get discovery yet and needs time to review it. The case was adjourned until Feb. 7, but she failed to appear and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Feb. 23 the warrant was canceled and the pretrial set for March 27. The final pretrial was set for April 3 and the victim must appear.

On April 3, defense attorney Ruark noted that the mailed notice for the court case specified the courtroom of Judge Green rather than Judge Martin, so the case was adjourned until April 10.

She is charged with domestic violence on Nov. 21, 2023 in Van Buren Township. Personal bond was $5,000 and she is to have no contact with the victim or address. Judge Oakley emphasized there was to be no contact.

On April 10, 2024 the victim and defendant were present by Zoom before Judge Martin. The defendant pled no contest to the charge because she had a lack of recollection, Ruark said.

Judge Martin sentenced her to one year of probation, a $600 fee, batterer’s intervention, 12 hours of community service, and no contact with the victim Derrick Lukas.

Tiana Marie Lewis

Tiana Marie Lewis of Van Buren Township was due for her remote pretrial on Dec. 6, 2023 on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol content of .17 or more and operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 years of age on Feb. 15, 2023 in the city of Belleville. Her remote pretrial was reset for Dec. 27. Personal bond is $10,000.

On Dec. 27, she pled guilty to BAC content of .17 or more and the second charge was dropped by the prosecutor. Her file was sent to probation for a sentencing recommendation and a review set for Jan. 12, 2024. On Feb. 26 she was fined $1,475, given 12 months of probation, 48 hours of community service, and ordered to obtain a substance-abuse assessment, and attend weekly support group meetings.

Ashwani Kumar Krishana

Ashwani Kumar Krishana of Van Buren Township, was video-arraigned while in custody of the Van Buren Township Police on Dec. 12, 2023 by Judge Martin on a charge of domestic violence on Dec. 11, 2023.

Personal bond of $5,000 was set and a pre-trial set for Dec. 20 and then the final pretrial on Jan. 10, 2024. He is to have no contact with the victim except as is necessary for work duties and is not to return to the incident location.

On Jan. 10, the complaining witness failed to appear, so Judge Martin dismissed the charge without prejudice.

James Montgomery

James Montgomery, 45, of Flint was video-arraigned on a bench warrant while in the custody of Van Buren Police on Dec. 12, 2023. He is charged with driving while license suspended on June 21, 2018. Personal bond was set at $3,000 and his remote pretrial by zoom was set for Jan. 4.

A misdemeanor for a registration/plate violation and a civil infraction for following too closely in the same incident, will also be a part of the Jan. 4, 2024 hearing.

On Jan. 4, he pled guilty to allowing an unlicensed driver to drive and was fined $490. He also was fined $394 for driving too close and the registration/plate violation was dismissed on a motion of the township attorney.

Corey William Warmanen

Corey William Warmanen, 34, of Armada was present for his arraignment/pretrial on Nov. 1, 2023. He is charged with operating while intoxicated-2nd, operating in the presence of controlled substance and failure to report an accident to fixtures on March 29 in the city of Belleville. The charge was corrected by the Belleville PD to change the OWI 3rd to OWI 2nd, a misdemeanor, from the original charge, which is a felony. He did not appear for a court date on Nov. 1, and notices of non-compliance were issued on the first two charges and $45 was charged for each charge. He was scheduled for a show-cause hearing on Dec. 13, 2023 but did not appear. A bench warrant was issued.

On May 1, 2024 his arraignment/pretrial was held from the Washtenaw County Jail and he pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 180 days of time served.