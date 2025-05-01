Editorial: BHS, Albion College fulfill Harper’s dream

Harper Mathis, a 15-year-old Belleville student suffering from terminal brain cancer, is in hospice care at her home.

At Monday’s meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, board president Amy Pearce wiped away tears as she told a story about Harper.

She said Harper’s dream had been to graduate from high school and college and this was not going to happen.

Pearce said she and BHS principal Nicole Crockett, along with the president of Albion College and the college provost all went to the Mathis home together and surrounded Harper in her bed.

Harper was provided with a cap and gown. Pearce said principal Crockett gave the speech she would be giving at this year’s BHS graduation ceremony, changing it slightly to focus on Harper. Then Harper was presented with an honorary diploma.

Albion College, which had kind of adopted Harper through its lacrosse team, Pearce said, also presented her with an honorary diploma.

A girl’s dreams had been realized through some simple but meaningful actions that the family will never forget.

The community has wrapped its arms around Harper, including students at Keystone and BHS sports teams, the BYC, and many more — all wanting to help this brave girl and her family.

Finally, they couldn’t take the tumor away, but they did make some dreams come true.