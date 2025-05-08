VBT Trustee Donald Boynton elected to MTA board of directors

Van Buren Charter Township Trustee Donald Boynton Jr. has been elected to the Michigan Townships Association Board of Directors, serving as director of MTA District 25, which encompasses Livingston, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

Boynton was elected to the position by his township peers at a caucus election at MTA’s 2025 Annual Educational Conference, held in April in Grand Rapids. MTA serves Michigan’s 1,240 townships.

MTA is the largest municipal association in the state and one of the largest in the nation.

Currently serving his second term as trustee, Boynton was first elected trustee in 2020. Before that, he served on the township planning commission for 13 years, from 2007 to 2020, and on the zoning board of appeals from 2017 to 2020. He is a member of the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments and the Michigan Association of Planning.

In his new role serving on the statewide board, Boynton said he hopes to further strengthen the connection between the Association and the leaders in his district.

“My involvement in local government and now MTA is to be a strong advocate, ensuring our communities have the resources and unified voice needed to thrive,” Boynton said.