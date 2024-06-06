Driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel causing VBT accident

On Friday May 30, at 3:23 p.m., a vehicle traveling north on Haggerty Road crossed the centerline and sideswiped a vehicle going south on Haggerty. This caused the southbound vehicle to run off the road and into a culvert, where it partially overturned. The vehicle traveling north ran off the roadway into a ditch.

Van Buren Township Deputy Police Chief Joshua Monte reported this occurred on the straight roadway on Haggerty north of Savage Road.

The accident tied up traffic during a busy part of the day, pushing some of the drivers into the city of Belleville and the Lower Huron Clinton Metropark seeking alternate routes.

The driver of the northbound vehicle admitted to not sleeping much over the previous two days and it is believed he fell asleep while driving, Deputy Chief Monte said.

Fortunately, everyone was properly seat-belted in and there were no reported injuries, he said.

“This could have been much worse, as we’ve recently seen,” he said referring to the May 18 fatal accident on Haggerty a short distance south of this site.