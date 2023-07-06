District library setting up ‘library of things’ to loan out to patrons

The Belleville Area District Library staff is in the process of setting up a “library of things” for people to borrow.

At the library board’s regular meeting on June 13, Library Director Mary Jo Suchy said the staff is setting up a collection of things that people don’t need every day, but could use on special occasions.

“They are rolling this out slowly,” Director Suchy said.

Deputy Director Hilary Savage said they have room to store the items in the back, immediately behind the checkout desk and there is a filing cabinet.

Suchy said the collection will include items such as tools, office materials, kitchen supplies, games, and science kits. As examples she listed: ukuleles, cookie cutters, binoculars, paper cutters, and a button maker.

Suchy said much thought is going into how to collect, store, display, advertise, check out and clean all of the items that will be in the collection.

She said the Ypsilanti District Library has such a collection that it loans out. Joy Cichewicz, an elected member of the Belleville Area District Library Board of Trustees, is library director in Ypsilanti and she commented that the collection is very well received there.

In other business at the June 13 meeting, the board:

• Held a public hearing on the 2023 budget and then approved that budget that goes into effect July 1, the 2022-23 amended budget and the fund balance allocation per GASB 54;

• Approved the updated Materials Selection Policy as presented by the policy committee;

• Heard board chairperson Sharon Peters report on the art committee meeting. She said art committee chairperson Michele Montour met with Doug Peters, founder of the committee, and he suggested four paintings as loans for the quiet reading room. Library board chairperson Peters said they are peaceful pieces of art and two are with water, which she liked. She said Montour is in the process of hanging the artwork;

• Learned the building committee met with the library architect and it was determined that someone cannot fall off the terrace by accident. They are looking at the option of raising the handrails anyway. “We had a thorough discussion with the architect and they are looking at options,” chairperson Peters said;

• Heard Suchy announce that the youth services department is hosting the library’s first-ever library Comic Fest on Saturday, Aug. 5. Tables will be available for artists, illustrators, and comic book authors ages 10 and above. Participants will enjoy games, contests, food trucks, and more. The Belleville City Council has approved closing Fourth Street Place in the front of the library for the event. Suchy said the Ann Arbor Library has held such an festival for about ten years;

• Was informed the library was to have a table on Saturday, June 24, during Lakefest. Information about the library, library programs, and Friends of the Library would be on hand. They also planned to issue library cards at the information booth through the library’s iPad; and

• Heard chairperson Peters say that Lakefest’s location showcases the library. “I feel there’s cultural growth in the community,” she said.