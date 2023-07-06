Belleville City Council defers action on fire union contract

Because the former city manager negotiated and passed on the new union contract to the fire department who approved it – all without the city council being involved on what it contained – the Belleville City Council voted unanimously to defer action on the three-year contract.

This was at the June 20 council meeting when the fire department contract was on the agenda for approval.

Acting City Manager Steve Jones said the contract was given to him by outgoing City Manager Dave Robinson who said it was done and then ratified by the union.

Mayor Kerreen Conley said a contract usually comes to the council which reviews it in closed session. The negotiation continues and then it’s back to the council for consideration.

Fire Fighter Garrett Kissel said he did not negotiate the contract but was asked to present it to the council. He said there were updates, such as glasses being broken on the job being replaced by up to $400, not the previous $250.

Also, the duty crew was defined and separate categories set up: probationary, probationary before training complete, full probationary, and full fire fighter, with starting pay at $15.45 going up to $16.65.

Also, training pay was abolished and fire fighters are paid their hourly rate for training.

Mayor Conley asked if the raises were incorporated into the budget and no one knew. The attorney had reviewed it and the union ratified it.

“The former city manager negotiated it and we didn’t have a closed-door session to discuss it,” Mayor Conley said. “We don’t know the financial impact.”

Mike Renaud, a resident who serves on the planning commission, said, “You should have a closed-door session to discuss this. It’s your responsibility as the city council to review it before approving it.”

Fire Chief Brian Loranger said the fire fighters were underpaid traditionally but now they are moving forward.

Mayor Pro Tem Ken Voigt made the motion to defer action to a future meeting until they get an answer from the financial consultant and have a closed session to discuss it. Mayor Pro Tem Voigt stressed he was not against the contract.

Councilman Jeremiah Beebe seconded the motion and said he would like a list of cost changes to do due diligence.

“We’ve got to look at the numbers,” he said.

“I’d like to see it in writing,” Voigt said.

“I would like to see who is in each category,” Mayor Conley said.

Chief Loranger said the probationary status is one with no training. The second probationary status is one with fire training; the third probationary status is has fire and medical training and then there is fire fighter. He said the department has six months to promote a trained probationary fire fighter to full fire fighter.

Mayor Conley said to Acting City Manager Jones: “We understood you inherited this. I only brought it up so you would know.”

She said the fire contract expired Feb. 6 and pay increases would be retroactive.

“I want the document with the changes marked,” said Councilman Tom Fielder.

“The city manager usually did that,” said Mayor Conley.

Fire Fighter Kissel said the department has that and will share it with council.

The council voted unanimously to defer action on the contract and then voted unanimously also to defer a discussion on compensation for acting city manager and acting police chief.

The council also voted to defer deciding on incentives for retirees. This was proposed because there are a number of people who can retire and if they tell the city in advance when they will retire it will give the city time to train someone for the job.

In other action at the two-hour-ten-minute meeting on June 20, the council:

• Approved closing Fourth Street Place on Aug. 5 for the 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Belleville Area District Library’s first Comic Fest. Nakenya Lewis-Yarbrough and Nicole Pickeral were present to explain the event, which is family-friendly for all ages and celebrates the joy of reading comic/manga books and their authors, illustrators, and artists. There will be a Quick-Draw contest and other activities and workshops. Yarbrough said Ann Arbor has a similar, long-standing event. There will be food trucks and an Escape Room Truck;

• Approved permitting the Belleville Area Council for the Arts approval to rent out vendor spaces at Victory Park during the citywide yard sale on Sept. 9 and 10. This will raise funds for BACA and provide structure for the event since the Girl Scouts no longer are overseeing the event. Reg Ion said the spots will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday and cost is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the sale, with no refunds. BACA will make sure that nothing is left at the park and it is cleaned up, Ion said;

• Discussed the police department’s crime stats and calls for service through May, as provided by Acting Police Chief Kris Faull. It was noted the Police Chief Robinson had provided the stats to the council every month in the past, but this is the first time it’s been included in the public packet. It was noted the 53 accident/crashes through May were mostly at Hayward’s, up from 42 a year ago. Also, the 24 frauds, up from 9 a year ago, were mostly internet fraud. Acting Chief Faull said a lady was defrauded of $10,000 and internet fraud is a growing problem. Faull also said there have been no responses to advertisements for police officer. She said she wished direction from the council on how to handle dogs and bikes at Lakefest, since this has not been discussed for Lakefest, but is in the former Strawberry Fest policy. They plan to discuss this in the future;

• Approved the low bid of Blue Ribbon for road repairs for a number of past water and sewer breaks at a cost of $89,700. DPW Director Rick Rutherford said his estimate had been $101,000. Other bids were Parris Construction, $164,506, and Davenport Brothers Construction, $199,833.50. Blue Ribbon will replace 9.5” of concrete over the repairs and then top with asphalt. Rutherford was directed to submit other projects to Blue Ribbon for prices and bring it back to the council;

• Discussed at length and then approved a revised fee schedule, with more changes to be considered in the future;

• Approved accounts payable of $133,925.96 and the following departmental purchases in excess of $500: to B&R Janitorial, $632.76 for cleaning and DDA cleaning supplies; to Cadillac Asphalt, $1,146.15 for Harbour Pointe road patch; to Hennessey Engineers, $728 for Harbour Pointe roads; to Macqueen Emergency, $960 for Jaws of Life tools; to R&R Fire Truck Repair, $3,828 for repair and maintenance and MDOT Inspection; to R&R Fire Truck Repair, $125,000 for first payment on new fire truck; and to West Shore Fire, Inc., $860 for annual air pack testing;

• Heard Jones report that the city had been contacted by a firm that will set up free EV charging locations at no cost to the city. The firm would get a five-year lease and would pay the city a percentage of what they bring in. He will take part in a video conference to get more information;

• Heard Jones report that the water bills have been sent out and some people are severely in arrears. Rutherford said they were not allowed to do anything under state mandates for COVID. Jones said he will bring option back to council;

• Learned Jones and City Clerk Brianna Hootman met with a SMART representative who is checking to see if a vehicle is earmarked for Belleville. Then they will check with the former operator to see if it can take over;

• Heard Councilwoman Kelly Bates demand the city purchase new blinds, get a fan for the council chambers, and purchase a new clock since the current one is an hour off; and

• Discussed the railroad crossing closings and Lakefest activities.