Sumpter Township approves sketching proposal on 6-1 vote

A motion to approve the WCA sketching proposal at a total cost of $125,990, paid over four years at $31,497.50 annually, was passed by the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees on a 6-1 vote at its June 13 meeting.

Voting no was Trustee Peggy Morgan.

WCA will provide assessing services, including sketching/pictures, and tax mapping of township properties.

Also at the June 13 meeting, the board:

• Approved the resignation with regrets of Fire Fighter Curtis Lunsford, effective May 17;

• Approved Monday, July 3, as the AFSCME floating holiday for 2023;

• Directed Hennessey Engineers to go out for bids for the 2023 sewer lining program;

• Approved the business license transfer for Fox Auto Parts to Fenix Parts due to a merger;

• Approved the quote of $2,236.25 from Innovative Computers for the NVR/DVR replacement processor and one fisheye camera in the township hall;

• Approved going out for bids for fencing, gates, signage, survey, ground penetrating radar, right of way, roads, and consultant and have the township manager assign a committee for Martinsville Cemetery;

• Approved a resolution on the Wayne County Millage Funding Allocations for 2022-23;

• Voted to reject the purchase offer for parcel #81-016-99-0014-715, Sumpter Road, for $61,000 cash with rezoning contingency;

• Heard Trustee Tim Rush give a “shout out” to all who helped with the recent Council of Western Wayne meeting hosted by Sumpter. He said the township received four phone calls about how nice it was. Also, CTI video equipment is now working; and

• Went into closed session at 7:42 p.m. to consider attorney-client privileged material on the current MAFF (Michigan Association of Fire Fighters) agreement status, the COAM (Command Officers Association of Michigan) agreement, and an attorney opinion letter review. The board voted to recuse Trustee Don LaPorte, as he requested, from the MAFF deliberation part of the closed-door session, since he is covered by that contract, but he would take part in the other discussions.The board came back into public session at 8:30 p.m. and voted 6-1 for attorney Rob Young to proceed as directed. Trustee Morgan cast the only no vote.