Cozadd Foundation gives $20,939.15 grant to Sumpter FD

The Charles B. Cozadd Rotary Foundation presented a grant of $20,939.15 to Sumpter Township Director of Public Safety Eric Luke on Dec. 17 at the Sumpter Fire Station.

The grant will fund the purchase of a Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System (LUCAS). The LUCAS device is a portable, mechanical device intended to aid first responders in delivering automated chest compressions to patients experiencing cardiac arrest.

Unlike manual CPR, which can vary in quality and consistency, a LUCAS device provides high-quality, guidelines-consistent mechanical chest compressions, allowing first responders to concentrate on other critical aspects of patient care.

The Charles B. Cozadd Rotary Foundation, Inc. is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes, and for making distributions to tax-exempt organizations primarily in the tri-community area for such purposes. Grant applications can be found on the Belleville Rotary Club’s website.