Court Watching: Dionte Kristopher Kelly

Dionte Kristopher Kelly formerly of the city of Belleville and now of Sterling Heights, is charged with child abuse-4th degree on Oct. 20, 2021.

The charge was entered on Oct. 27, 2023 and he failed to appear for his scheduled arraignment/pre-trial on Nov. 15, 2023 or his show-cause hearing on Dec. 13, 2023.

The post office was unable to deliver court paperwork to the address given. A bench warrant was issued. On March 8, 2024 he told the court he was not doing anything about this case because it had been dropped by Child Protective Services.

He was told the 34th District Court isn’t CPS and it can’t drop this case. The bench warrant remains.