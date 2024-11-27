Congresswoman Dingell update: Salem Post Office to remain open

Congresswoman Debbie Dingel, MI-06, shared a letter from the United States Post Service (USPS) announcing the Salem Post Office will remain open.

The Salem Post Office is a contract postal unit (CPU). The U.S. Postal Service occasionally augments local postal services by competitively contracting with a business or individual to provide postal retail services through operation of a CPU.

Most retail services are available in CPUs, including stamp purchases, mail acceptance, Post Office Box delivery, and special services such as insurance, registry, and certified services. The CPU in Salem is a Community Post Office (CPO), meaning it provides a full line of postal products and services to local customers, including post Office Box service.

“In this case, post officials studied the Salem CPO for possible discontinuance and initially decided to terminate the CPO contract,” USPS write. “However, after a more thorough review of the CPO contract, required changes to postal operations, and postal finances, Michigan 1 District Manager Richard Moreton has determined that the Salem CPO should remain open. I regret any stress or confusion the previous closure announcement has caused Salem residents, and I understand that the CPO supplier is pleased with the outcome.” The letter was signed by James D. Reedy, government relations representative, U.S. Postal Service.

Dingell wrote to USPS in August requesting information about their plans to ensure Salem Township residents have full access to mail services and has been working closely with the Post Office on the issue.