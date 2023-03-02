Glenn Silvenis earns five top awards from RE/MAX

This is the ninth year Glenn Silvenis has received the RE/MAX Chairman’s Club Award, but this is the first time he accepted a total of five awards at the February RE/MAX Night of the Stars banquet in Lathrup Village.

The Chairman’s Club award recognizes high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and/or sellers during the past year. In addition, he was awarded the Highest Average Volume, Individual Transactions Award, Individual Performance Award, and 25 Years for RE/MAX Recognition of Service.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive these prestigious awards,” said Silvenis, former mayor of the city of Belleville. “As a real estate agent with RE/MAX Crossroads, I am fully committed to helping my clients and consumers not only find their dream home but find the home that is right for them. I am extremely proud of these recognitions and it’s an honor to be surrounded by an incredibly supportive team.”

Silvenis also actively supports Belleville Rotary Club, Children’s Miracle Network, Capuchin Soup Kitchen, St. Anthony Catholic Church, and others.

RE/MAX Crossroads was founded in 1993 and is located at 418 Main St. in Belleville.