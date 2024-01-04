Court Watching

Andre Lovell Crittendon

Andre Lovell Crittendon, 21, of Sumpter Township, is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), domestic violence-3rd, and interfering with a crime report on Dec. 11 in Sumpter Township. He was arraigned Dec. 16 out-county and his bond was set at $300,000 cash.

He was present for his probable cause conference on Dec. 27 before 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green. She set his live preliminary exam for Feb. 7. He is to have no contact with the victim.

Chinel Danyel Griffin

Chinel Danyel Griffin, 42, of Ypsilanti is charged with retail fraud-first degree on Aug. 26 in Van Buren Township. Her arraignment/probable cause conference was set for Dec. 27. She was labeled a habitual offender-4th degree. Judge Green set her probable cause conference for Jan. 17.

Amy Maryjoe Gibbons

Amy Maryjoe Gibbons of Van Buren Township is charged with domestic violence on Aug. 9, 2017 in Van Buren Township. She failed to show up for her arraignment/pretrial and a warrant was signed. She was in custody on Dec. 7 and her remote pretrial was set for Dec. 27. At that time, the charge was dismissed by the victim. Case closed.

Daqwan Daebeon Evans

Daqwan Daebeon Evans of Inkster is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle on Sept. 14 in Van Buren Township. A warrant had been entered into LEIN and on Jan. 2 he appeared in person at 34th District Court and Judge Lisa Martin arraigned him on the bench warrant. The warrant was canceled.

He was scheduled for a probable cause conference on Jan. 10. Personal bond was set at $5,000.