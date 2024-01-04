MDOT announces left lane on westbound I-94 reopens in VBT area

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that crews expected to reopen the left lane of westbound I-94 from Belleville to Rawsonville roads in Wayne County on Dec. 22.

Work to install pavement markings and delineators is nearly complete and will allow all lanes to remain open to the motoring public ahead of the busy holiday travel season, the news release said.

Beginning Dec. 22, all westbound I-94 lanes were to remain open until mid-January when additional work along the shoulder will resume. In late spring 2024, a high-friction surface treatment will be applied along the project limits.

When all work is complete, the CAV corridor pilot will be fully operational and Cavnue, the private company developing this project in partnership with MDOT, will begin testing CAVs along the corridor.

During testing, advanced signs will notify drivers that the left lane of westbound I-94 is closed to traffic from Belleville to Rawsonville roads. Testing will only be conducted during off-peak hours.

Commuter vehicles who choose to use the left lane outside of testing phases will not be able to access the Belleville rest area or exit at Belleville Road due to the placement of the delineator posts.

More information about the I-94 CAV corridor pilot is available on MDOT’s website.

MDOT is currently completing an environmental assessment on the full 39-mile CAV corridor and has provided a virtual open house for the public to learn more about the proposed project. Public input will be collected through Jan. 12.