Congresswoman Dingell announces $821,656 for parks in 12th District

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, MI-12, announced last week that Michigan’s 12th District will receive three federal grants totaling $821,656 from the National Parks Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund State and Local Assistance Program to construct parks for additional outdoor recreational activities.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund helps conserve waterways, natural resources, our environmental heritage, and expands access to outdoor recreation for communities here in Southeast Michigan and across the country,” said Congresswoman Dingell.

“With this funding from LWCF, more Michiganders will have access to green spaces where they can get out and enjoy nature, and we will have the resources to preserve these valuable spaces for generations to come.”

The grant funding includes:

• $322,050 for the Lower Huron Metropark Walnut Grove Campground Development in Van Buren Township;

• $177,556.90 for the Lower Huron Metropark Off-Leash Dog Area Development in Van Buren Township; and

• $322,050 for the Montibeller Park Improvements in Ypsilanti.

Since 1965, the National Park Service has provided more than 40,000 LWCF grants to states and local communities. LWCF funding is separate from National Park Service operational appropriations and comes primarily from off-shore oil lease revenue through annual congressional appropriation.