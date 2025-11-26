Editorial: Volunteers in tri-community are a great treasure

There are a great many of events in the tri-community of Belleville, Van Buren, and Sumpter, with even more coming up for the holidays.

Most of these couldn’t be done without the many willing volunteers in the community that step forward to offer their time and talents.

Some of the volunteers have been serving for years and are getting older and finding less energy to expend. They continue anyway because many times they do not see younger volunteers waiting to step up.

Younger people have children to care for and elderly parents to attend to. They are occupied with family outings and athletic events. Of course, they are not able to volunteer for events. No time.

As the years roll by, parents have fewer responsibilities until the grandchildren start arriving. That’s when the volunteering begins – and often the grandchildren are in tow and learn what it’s like to help people without remuneration at their grandparent’s knee.

Students also get a taste of volunteering, but they get school credit for their work. It’s not the real thing, but it’s a taste.

This Thanksgiving we thank all the volunteers who serve without pay to provide events and food and other things for those in our community.

The tri-community is a very special place that is very full of very giving people. Thank you all.