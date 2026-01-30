City County approves permanent risers in new city hall on 3-2 vote

The council meeting room in the new city hall building at 330 Charles St. was intended to be a flex space like the library’s Cozadd Room, with the city council table on the same level as the audience.

But, at a recent city council meeting, councilman Randy Priest told fellow councilmembers that he has looked at other communities and studies and found that a raised council table allows residents to better see those they have elected and the council members could see the residents better.

At the regular city council meeting on Jan. 20, interim city manager Steve Jones gave a report on progress at 330 Charles St. and councilman Priest said he was concerned about where the risers would go. He said the small closet by the door of that room should be knocked out of the way. He said the risers should be there 100% of the time and not be moved back and forth as suggested. It would be cheaper and more solid, he said.

Mayor Ken Voigt said at first he thought the council table should be on the same level as the audience for the “community room” to have a flexible space, but after Priest’s comments, he looked into it and now agrees with Priest.

He said he goes to meetings at various municipalities for the Council of Western Wayne and they all have raised council tables.

“I firmly believe having risers is the way to go to have an orderly meeting,” mayor Voigt said, adding the risers could be used as a stage, a version of Van Buren Township’s Black Box.

Councilwoman Julie Kissel opposed changing the architect’s idea of a flexible room with portable risers, if desired, and a small storage room next to the door for storage.

Councilman Jeremiah Beebe said he opposed the extra cost to permanently install the risers and the removal of the closet.

Mayor Voigt said Davenport Construction said it would remove the 21” closet without cost. When councilwoman Kissel protested about losing the storage space, Voigt pointed out they had “tons of storage” space in the new city hall.

Councilwoman Kissel said it was for storing the electronic gear from the council table because they couldn’t watch it when other groups were using the room.

Mayor Pro-Tem Kelly Bates asked who would be using the flexible space and mayor Voigt said, “Many times the Cozadd Room [at the library] is not available and groups could come here.”

Mayor Pro-Tem Bates said it wouldn’t be for baby showers and Voigt said, no, that they already had problems with scheduling such events at Victory Station.

Voigt noted he got prices for installation of a permanent riser for $4,100, with two options for portable risers at $5,500 and $7,500.

Bates said they should put the permanent risers in to start to save money.

“I’m glad Randy brought it up,” Voigt said.

Bates made the motion to install permanent risers at a cost of $4,100 and eliminate the closet. This was seconded by Priest.

Voting yes were Bates, Priest, and Voigt. Voting no were Beebe and Kissel, with Kissel’s vote being a strong “No.” The motion passed.

Interim city manager Jones also reported activity at 330 Charles St. that included carpet laid in the main office on the city side, painting in that area, toilets in the women’s restroom upgraded to be ADA at a cost from $1,300 to $1,400, hanging of doors, bullet-proof window installed in police department, front doors still in Texas and a week and a half out, and other work.

Bates asked Jones, “How much total have we spent on the new city hall?” and he replied that he would send the information to her.