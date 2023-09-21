Chamber announces annual breakfast to hear reports of public officials

The Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to join it for the annual State of the Community breakfast from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Belleville Yacht Club.

Speakers will be Belleville Mayor Kerreen Conley, Van Buren Public Schools Superintendent Pete Kudlak, Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara, a representative from Sumpter Township, and Merrie Coburn, executive director of the VBT Downtown Development Authority and also board member of the Belleville Area Chamber.

Cost is $25 for chamber members and $35 for non members. Register at https://bit.ly/3PGLLQT .