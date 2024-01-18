CAV corridor update: Westbound I-94 outside lane closes again in VBT

Starting Jan. 15, Michigan Department of Transportation crews expect to close the outside lane of westbound I-94 from Belleville to Rawsonville roads in Van Buren Township.

Work to equip the left lane of westbound I-94 with digital infrastructure to support the connected and automated vehicles (CAV) corridor pilot started in August and is expected to be completed in May once crews install a high-friction surface treatment along the outside lane.

When this work is complete, the CAV corridor pilot will be fully operational, and Cavnue, the private company developing this project in partnership with MDOT, will begin testing CAVs along the corridor.

During testing, advanced signs will notify drivers that the left lane of westbound I-94 from Belleville to Rawsonville roads is closed to traffic. Testing will only be conducted during off-peak hours.

Outside the testing phases, the left lane will be available to all road users. Drivers who choose to use this lane will not be able to access the Belleville Rest Area or exit at Belleville Road due to the placement of the delineator posts that separate the technology-enabled express lane from the general-purpose lanes on I-94.

More information about the I-94 CAV Corridor pilot is available on MDOT’s website.