BHS Flag Football team ends inaugural year under the lights

By Bryon Kelley

Head Coach, BHS Flag Football

A new era in Belleville High School athletics is under way as the Lady Tigers burst onto the scene in their historic debut season of girls’ flag football, a groundbreaking effort that’s not only part of a growing movement supported by the Detroit Lions and NFL Flag, but one that’s already proving to inspire.

In their first-ever game on May 4, the Tigers delivered a thrilling comeback win against Lincoln Park. Battling heavy rain and an early 12-0 deficit, Belleville roared back with grit and determination. With just six seconds remaining, the Tigers found the end zone to take the lead, sealing a 20-12 victory with a dramatic pick-six on the game’s final play.

Keira Peterman finished the game with two touchdown passes, a pick-six, and nearly 100 yards on the ground. Key contributions came from Kaydence Trotter, Mia Shrader, Chloe Miller, and Grace Kelley.

Game two brought a new challenge against an experienced Saline team. Belleville struck first with a Peterman-to-Avani Samineni touchdown. Saline tied the game in the final seconds, but the Tigers’ defense stood strong, shutting down the extra point attempt and ending the match with a 6-6 draw, another showcase of Belleville’s resilience and growth.

Quarterback Shrader turned in a sharp 10-for-13 passing performance. Kelley added seven flag pulls, 15 rushing yards, and 20 passing yards, while Jamia Stevens hauled in five catches for 45 yards. Every player contributed, underscoring the team’s all-in spirit.

The Tigers closed their season this past Friday night under the lights at home, taking on undefeated Father Gabriel Richard, now in its third season of flag.

The Lady Tigers struck early in front of an enthusiastic home crowd, with quarterback Shrader connecting with Peterman in the end zone to take the lead. On defense, Stevens, Peterman, and Ariel Hawkins each tallied five or more flag pulls, while Kelley provided consistent offensive firepower with six receptions for over 90 yards. Although the Tigers didn’t come away with the win, they made the Irish work for every yard in a hard-fought, high-energy contest that reflected how far this team has come. Final score was 26-6.

Before kickoff, the Tigers paused for a moment of silence to honor Harper Mathis, a BHS student whose recent passing deeply impacted the school and community. The team dedicated their season to Harper, whose strength and spirit served as a source of inspiration for players, coaches, and fans alike. It was a powerful, emotional moment that reflected the heart of this program.

Belleville is one of 41 high schools across Michigan participating in the third season of girls’ flag football, with the first-ever state championship game set for June 1 at Ford Field.

Competing in the All-Grit League alongside Brighton, Holly, Saline, Lincoln Park, and Father Gabriel Richard, the Tigers made their mark in a league full of strong programs. The Brighton Bulldogs will represent the All-Grit League in the upcoming state championship.

The program began under the leadership of Coach Marcus Napthen, whose collaboration with the BHS administration and the Detroit Lions helped bring flag football to Belleville. After his retirement from coaching, he passed the torch to Head Coach Bryon Kelley, who now leads the team alongside a dedicated coaching staff: Sean Elliott, DeLea Huggins, Trezelle Jenkins Jr., and Justin Streefkerk.

Support from Belleville High School leadership has been instrumental to the program’s success. Principal Nicole Crockett, Assistant Principal Brian Roberson, and Athletic Director Joseph Brodie helped pave the way through their encouragement, logistical support, and game-day presence.

“The Lady Tigers have exceeded every expectation,” Coach Kelley said. “They’ve shown skill, courage, and, above all, teamwork. Whether it’s their first year playing or they’ve come in with experience, every player has risen to the moment. They’ve set the foundation for what flag football will be.”

The momentum is already building for next season, with summer and fall activities in the works. There’s also growing excitement that girls’ flag football could soon receive full varsity recognition in Michigan, following the lead of states like Minnesota, where the Vikings have partnered with schools to launch high school pilot programs and assist NCAA institutions as the sport rapidly expands.

These athletes aren’t just learning a new game, they’re building a movement. And with the full backing of their school, coaches, families, and community, they’re laying the groundwork for something much bigger in the seasons to come.